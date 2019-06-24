Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK government did not act ahead of Tamil Nadu's water crisis: Stalin

The DMK chief said if his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu, it will order a probe into the irregularities in the ongoing desalination water project.

DMK president M K Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K.Stalin on Monday attacked Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK government accusing it of not working proactively when the lakes supplying water to the city started drying.

Leading a protest here demanding a solution to Chennai's water crisis, Stalin said the government did not take action when the lakes supplying water to the city started drying.

"The one question being asked by people across Tamil Nadu is 'where is the water'? The AIADMK government has not completed any drinking water project in the state. Its party officials are holding yagnas in temples -- not for the rains, but to protect their own government," Stalin told the people holding the demonstration with empty pots.

The DMK chief said if his party comes to power, it will order a probe into the irregularities in the ongoing desalination water project.

ALSO READ: Work on desalination plant in Chennai set to begin in June after nearly six-year-delay

On Saturday, the DMK held protests at all the district headquarters to press the government to mitigate people's suffering in the parched state.

While Cholavaram (full capacity 1,081 mcft) and Redhills (full capacity 3,300 mcft) and Chembarambakkam (3,645 mcft) lakes that supply water to Chennai have run dry, there is only 19 mcft water left in Poondi reservoir (against a full capacity of 3,231 mcft), according to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

