Driver training centres open in Tiruchy, Madurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated two drivers’ training centres for conducting refresher courses for government drivers, in Tiruchy and Madurai through video conferencing at the Secretariat.

The two training centres, with an objective of providing refresher training for drivers of state transport corporations and drivers who work in other departments, has been established at an estimated Rs 1.11 crore.

The centres have been provisioned with automatic tracks. In the 2016-17 budget, the state government announced that it would set up three training centres for the benefit of drivers. In June 2018, a training centre opened in Salem, said a statement.