Home States Tamil Nadu

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu MLA P Saravanan trucks free water in his constituency

The constant refrain of the electorate that “they come once every five years and then forget about us” is being negated by a newly-elected MLA from Tiruparankundram, Dr Saravanan. 

Published: 24th June 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tiruparankundram MLA Dr P Saravanan (Photo | Twitter)

Tiruparankundram MLA Dr P Saravanan (Photo | Twitter)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The constant refrain of the electorate that “they come once every five years and then forget about us” is being negated by a newly-elected MLA from Tiruparankundram, Dr P Saravanan. 

A doctor by profession, Saravanan has come as an oasis of relief for the people of 20 villages battling water shortage in the face of severe drought by offering free water to Surakulam, Sambakulam, Valayankulam, Valayappatti, Eliyarpatti, Paarapathi, Sholankuruni, Periyar Nagar and Nallur among others. 

Saravanan finds no merit in blaming the officialdom for the crisis, but chooses to focus on doing his bit.

“When I took the initiative, even the government officials were supportive. They even suggested a few villages where I could channel my efforts,” the MLA said.

The works commenced on Friday last with the ambitious aim of reaching out to 40 villages.

“We have already covered 20 villages within three days. The remaining villages too would be supplied water in the coming days. Currently, we are operating two water tankers of 12,000-litre capacity each. Soon, I shall try to deploy one more vehicle of 9,000-litre capacity,” said Saravanan.

Also read: Tamil Nadu water crisis: DMK protests, AIADMK seeks rain Gods' blessings

Parrying questions on whether the outreach had political undercurrents, he said, “I have taken the initiative of my own accord. Though the party high command had instructed to reach out to the masses, I knew there would be such questions raised.” 

And what has been the response? D Vidhya Priya, a housewife from Valayankulam, sums it up: “We were battling water crisis for the past two months, which assumed dangerous proportions in the past 15 days. Dr Saravanan’s initiative has been a godsend. We are urging him to ensure water supply twice a week.”

Dr Saravan does not plan to stop the outreach by supplying free water alone. He has sought permission from the Madurai Corporation to sink a borewell in Villapuram to address the water issue.

This is because unlike other constituencies in the district, Tiruparankundaram consists of both urban and rural areas. Needless to say, he plans to foot the bill of this initiative from his own pocket. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Saravanan Tamil Nadu Water Crisis Tiruparankundram
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp