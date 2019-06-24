Not out of the woods yet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following rains in catchments of Siruvani reservoir, water level rose to 1.8 feet on Sunday. According to officials, the level increased by 7 cm. The water level has still not touched the safer zone, it is a little above the dead-storage level, the officials informed.

However, the supply of around 37-38 MLD (millions of litres a day) drinking water to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and rural areas would continue. According to statistics, the upper reservoir area recorded 31 mm rainfall and lower area registered 8 mm rainfall.

With total height of the reservoir being 49.53 feet, the safer zone is determined at over 20 feet. “Catchments of Siruvani reservoir are receiving frequent rains in the past few days. If the water level rises in the coming days, more water could be provided to the Corporation and nearby villages,” a higher official added.