Five die in different road accidents

Published: 25th June 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five persons including a 10-year-old boy died in different road accidents during the past 24 hours.

In the first incident, Karthik (26) of Erode and his friend Balaji (27) of Kumbakkonam were travelling on a motorbike.  As they reached Mahindra World City, Karthik, who tried to overtake a bus, lost control and rammed a tree, said a police officer. Karthik died on the spot and Balaji is undergoing treatment at the government hospital. Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and further investigations are on. 
Around one-and-a-half km away, a 10-year-old boy died after a bus hit collided with a bike near Chengalpattu Bazaar on Sunday evening.  Police said Chokkalingam (35) had taken his nephew Arshan (10) and his niece Nidarshana (7) to the market. 

As they were nearing the market, a bus hit them, killing Arshan on the spot, said a police officer. Passersby rushed Chokkalingam and Nidarshana to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Raj (31) of Cuddalore was travelling to Chennai on his bike. When he reached Cheyyur, a government bus hit the bike from behind, killing him, said an officer.
In another accident, Raju (43), a carpenter, was walking on the Ambedkar Street in Poonamallee when a speeding water tanker hit him.

In Mogappair, 21-year-old Lingadurai, a milk vendor, was run over by a truck at Velappanchavadi on the Poonamallee High Road in the wee hours on Monday when he was on his way to supply milk. Passersby rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

road accident
