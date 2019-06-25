Home States Tamil Nadu

Chain snatching spree, two women hurt

In four different chain-snatching incidents on Sunday night and Monday morning, two women were injured when they fell down on the road.

Published: 25th June 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In four different chain-snatching incidents on Sunday night and Monday morning, two women were injured when they fell down on the road.

In the first incident on Sunday evening, Selvi (36), a resident of Erikarai Road at Kotturpuram, was returning home after attending a marriage function. At that time, two bike-borne men snatched her five-sovereign chain and sped away, leaving Selvi injured on her right hand. Kotturpuram police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage.

In the second incident, Sudhadevi (28), a resident of Triplicane, was returning home from work on Sunday evening when two bike-borne men snatched her four-sovereign chain. She fell down and sustained minor injuries. ICF police registered a case and further investigations are on.

In the third incident, Santha (73), a resident of Mylapore, lost her two-sovereign chain to some chain-snatchers around 5 am on Monday. Mylapore police have registered a case. 

In the fourth incident, a two-sovereign chain was snatched from Rajeshwari of Royapettah near the Indian Bank administration office on Sunday morning. Royapettah police is investigating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCTV footage. chain-snatching incidents
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp