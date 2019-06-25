Chain snatching spree, two women hurt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In four different chain-snatching incidents on Sunday night and Monday morning, two women were injured when they fell down on the road.

In the first incident on Sunday evening, Selvi (36), a resident of Erikarai Road at Kotturpuram, was returning home after attending a marriage function. At that time, two bike-borne men snatched her five-sovereign chain and sped away, leaving Selvi injured on her right hand. Kotturpuram police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage.

In the second incident, Sudhadevi (28), a resident of Triplicane, was returning home from work on Sunday evening when two bike-borne men snatched her four-sovereign chain. She fell down and sustained minor injuries. ICF police registered a case and further investigations are on.

In the third incident, Santha (73), a resident of Mylapore, lost her two-sovereign chain to some chain-snatchers around 5 am on Monday. Mylapore police have registered a case.

In the fourth incident, a two-sovereign chain was snatched from Rajeshwari of Royapettah near the Indian Bank administration office on Sunday morning. Royapettah police is investigating.