Dayanidhi Maran attacks AIADMK government for its complacency in tackling water crisis

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Dayanidhi Maran attacked the AIADMK government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday accusing it of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu.

"There was a severe water crisis in 2004 when the erstwhile Chief Minister Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crores for a desalination plant to be implemented in Chennai. But AIADMK is complacent. Yesterday DMK President M K Stalin staged a protest for the people," he said.

"Pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below one per cent. We are going through a severe water crisis," he added.

The DMK on Monday held a protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai with its workers carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

Stalin, who led the protest, said, "The pot is here but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has not done anything to resolve the issue."

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's water reservoirs have gone dry. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.