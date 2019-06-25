Home States Tamil Nadu

 Indian Overseas Bank celebrates Yoga day

Calling it an evidence-based scientific course, director of Vemana yoga research centre, said it should be taught as a full-fledged course where physiological and pathological aspects were discussed.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank celebrated International Yoga Day across its branches on June 21, said a statement issued by the bank. Renowned Yoga instructor ER Gopalakrishnan demonstrated ‘Hatha Yoga’ to the employees at IOB Central office Chennai.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank, inaugurated and participated in the yoga session along with other bank employees. On the occasion, the MD said, “Yoga is an age-old practice that boosts physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Bank employees don’t have much time to spend on gym, so I urge everyone to practise yoga at least for a minimum of 15 minutes in a day to lead a disease free life.”

