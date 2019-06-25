Home States Tamil Nadu

Jilted lover stabs 20-year-old girl in Coimbatore

Sources said that Amritha (20), from Palakkad in Kerala, was in a relationship with Suresh, also from Palakkad.

Published: 25th June 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three years after a Chennai-based girl (Swathi) was hacked to death by a stalker at a railway station, Coimbatore bore witness to a similar murder attempt when a 22-year-old youth stabbed his former lover on TV Samy Road (West) at RS Puram on Monday evening. Alerted by the screams of the woman, passers-by caught the assailant and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The victim sustained minor injuries to her abdomen.

Sources said that Amritha (20), from Palakkad in Kerala, was in a relationship with Suresh, also from Palakkad. They fell in love while studying at a Shoranur-based college in Kerala. Meanwhile, two months ago, Amritha severed ties after her parents opposed to the relationship. While she had been clear about the break-up, Suresh refused to let go and started stalking her. In the meantime, she got selected by a company and was sent for a six- month training on TV Samy Road (West). 

On Monday, around 6.30 pm, she came out of the institution and found Suresh waiting for her. When she avoided him, in a fit of rage, Suresh stabbed her with a sharp weapon in full public view. Though she tried to escape the onslaught, Suresh chased after her and stabbed her. The girl was rushed to a private hospital while Suresh was arrested by RS Puram police. A probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp