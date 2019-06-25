Medical aspirants too may not get new quota

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is unlikely to implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections of forward communities in medical and dental college admissions this academic year. It is reliably learnt that the government is yet to take a clear stand on the issue.

A precondition for implementation of the new quota system is a proportionate increase in the number of seats so that the quantum of seats reserved for the other castes does not get reduced.

However, sources said the government is yet to forward the proposal to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to increase the number of seats in the medical colleges in the state. With the rank list for the admission likely to be released on July 2, there is little time to implement the new quota system.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan recently announced that the 10 per cent quota for forward communities would not be implemented in the engineering admissions this year. He cited the ‘lack of proper communication’ from the Centre as the reason.

Speaking to Express, a government medical college official said, “Last month, we were asked to send proposals to increase the number of seats by 10 per cent. Later we were told to send proposals to increase the number of seats by 25 per cent.”

THE medical college official added, "We have sent the proposals to the Directorate of Medical Education which should, in turn, forward them to the Board of Governors of the MCI."

Asked by Express about the status of proposals sent by government medical colleges, Dr A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education, said, "It is true that all colleges have sent proposals to increase number of seats. But we have not sent them to the MCI since the state government is yet to give its approval."

Another senior official in the Health department explained that four colleges in the state had reached the maximum capacity of 250 seats. To increase the number of seats in these colleges, the overall infrastructure and faculty strength should be increased. "Implementing the new quota this year is impossible and we are yet to apply to increase the number of seats."

The official said that the process of granting MCI approval to increase the number of seats involves many technical issues and hence would not be possible immediately. "We don't have that much time as the selection committee is likely to release rank list on July 2 and begin the first phase of counselling on July 4," the official said, justifying why the implementation of the quota for forward castes is not possible this year.

There are 24 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, one of the States having higher number of government-run medical education institutions in the country.

