Training for entrepreneurs from tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, will organize a three-day training programme on ‘Export import procedures and documentation’ from June 26 to 28 at its campus at Parthasarathy Koil Street, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ekkaduthangal.

Participants will be taught on basics of international trade, international marketing methods, licensing procedures, identifying potential products for exports, product classification and its harmonized system codes.

Interested candidates above 18 years with 10th std qualification, may apply. They can register their names with EDII, Website www.editn.in. For further details, contact 8668100274/866102600 and 8668101880.