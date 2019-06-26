Bizarre: OYO Rooms' Coimbatore lodge sealed for allowing unmarried couples

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though there is no law prohibiting hotels and boarding establishments from extending their services to unmarried couples, a lodge affiliated to OYO Rooms on Nava India Road near Peelamedu was sealed on the orders of Collector K Rajamani for this very reason.

While revenue officials are reviewing the lodge’s documents to check if all norms have been complied with, the Collector stood firm on his decision to not allow the ‘immoral’ practice of unmarried couples renting out rooms. Meanwhile, a young unmarried couple -- college students -- using the lodge at the time of inspection was briefly detained for the ‘crime’.

On Tuesday morning, Revenue and city police officials, led by Coimbatore South Tahsildar M Devanathan, inspected the lodge on the instructions the Collector. After over an hour, the premises was sealed. A couple, who had rented out one of the rooms, was secured and taken to Peelamedu station.

After the inspection, Devanathan told Express that they found the lodge to be in violation of a ‘rule’ but failed to elaborate on the rule. It was after finding unmarried couples staying there that they shut down the lodge, he explained.

“Permitting unmarried couples into any boarding room is an offence. Based on this sole criterion, we took action. We are yet to complete the verification of documents. After completing that work, we will file a complaint against the management,” he detailed.

While the tahsildar seemed to be indicating towards the presence of a non-existent law, the Collector clearly classified it as an action against ‘immoral’ activities.

"He was referring to the lodge allowing unmarried couples to avail of their services and asking only for ID proof to ascertain whether they were of legal age. How can we allow them to take in unmarried couples and let them stay in a room," he asked when questioned about the decision.

Even if one were to point out that it is legal, how can we allow students (of legal age and consenting, in this case) to stay together, he asked.

Rajamani said that the college students secured at the scene were released without any action, so as not to affect their future. However, he failed to mention that they had no legal standing to take action against the couple for renting out a room together.

AIDWA’s role

The action against the lodge was initiated based on a complaint from AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association). Local members of the organisation complained about the lodge advertising it as a safe place for unmarried couples and it being ready to take them in with just on the show of ID proof.

Terming it illegal and against ‘our’ culture and tradition, they wanted the Collector to take action against the lodge. The members insisted that such ‘anti-social’ activities should not be encouraged.

While the members claimed that the property had been a residential building and did not have the necessary permit to be converted into a commercial one, revenue officials are yet to find evidence to prove it.