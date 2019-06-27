Cauvery hydrocarbon project: CPI gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha 

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking to stop the ongoing hydrocarbon project in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the Centre awarded oil and gas exploration contracts to extract hydrocarbons in Cauvery basin or coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The state has been witnessing protests over the extraction project amid the ongoing water crisis which has affected hundreds of people.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 9.19 TMC feet of water for June and 31.24 TMC feet of water for July to Tamil Nadu as per the monthly schedule finalised by the water Tribunal and modified by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, too gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House on tax rebate to disabled Indian Armed forces personnel.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over incidents of violence in different parts of the country in the name of cow vigilantism.

On Tuesday, two Muslim men were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Gurugram on the suspicion of smuggling beef.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on June 17 and will go on till July 26.