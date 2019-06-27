Kovai honour killing: Victim’s brother nabbed from Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a 22-year-old youth was killed allegedly by his elder brother in a suspected act of honour killing, the suspect was arrested from Mettupalayam on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said special teams were sent to Thengumarahada in Erode district on the suspicion that K Vinoth Kumar was hiding there. However, Vinoth was secured from Mettupalayam early on Wednesday.

The relationship between brothers K Vinoth Kumar (24) and Kanagaraj (22), residents of Sri Rangarayan Odai on Vellipalayam road in Mettupalayam, was strained ever since the latter entered into a relationship with a Dalit teenager. Kanagaraj, on his father’s advice, rented out a house and started living with the girl five days prior to the assault. Sources said that Vinoth went to Kanagaraj’s place, picked up a quarrel and hacked him to death before assaulting the girl. He later absconded.

The minor sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, where she was said to be out of danger but still unconscious and under emergency care. Meanwhile, the mother of the teenager demanded that the State Human Rights Commission intervene. The girl’s mother sent a petition to the chairman of the rights body,

“Four days ago, a friend of Vinoth had paid us a visit and threatened to kill my daughter if she did not sever ties. The State Human Rights Commission should intervene and bring all involved to book,” she said.