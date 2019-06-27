Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds installation of high tension towers in farmlands

The Madras High Court has upheld an action of Power Grid Corporation in installing high tension (HT) transmission towers on agricultural lands.

Published: 27th June 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld an action of Power Grid Corporation in installing high tension (HT) transmission towers on agricultural lands.

Misinformation is being percolated through sensational and irresponsible news with regard to the 1,843 kms long Chhattisgarh-Tamil Nadu project costing Rs 24,000 crore, Justice G Jayachandran said.

After enjoying all comforts of electricity, some vested interests, through the petitioners, are making false protests and mislead the public to stall the project. Their ultimate attempt is to keep the State in dark and starve for electricity, the judge said.

The judge was dismissing a batch of petitions from Vai Palanisamy and 10 others seeking to quash the publication of the Corporation in various newspapers with regard to the implementation of the project. The judge said the issue raised by the petitioners had already been settled by Supreme Court and various High Courts.

This court has no second opinion about the principles laid down by Supreme Court, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Power Grid Corporation
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    very good judgement. only vested interests have initiated such petitions.
    3 hours ago reply
Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp