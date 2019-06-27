Madras HC upholds installation of high tension towers in farmlands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld an action of Power Grid Corporation in installing high tension (HT) transmission towers on agricultural lands.

Misinformation is being percolated through sensational and irresponsible news with regard to the 1,843 kms long Chhattisgarh-Tamil Nadu project costing Rs 24,000 crore, Justice G Jayachandran said.

After enjoying all comforts of electricity, some vested interests, through the petitioners, are making false protests and mislead the public to stall the project. Their ultimate attempt is to keep the State in dark and starve for electricity, the judge said.

The judge was dismissing a batch of petitions from Vai Palanisamy and 10 others seeking to quash the publication of the Corporation in various newspapers with regard to the implementation of the project. The judge said the issue raised by the petitioners had already been settled by Supreme Court and various High Courts.

This court has no second opinion about the principles laid down by Supreme Court, he added.