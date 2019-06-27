Manmohan Singh not to be fielded from Tamil Nadu?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is not likely to be fielded for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on behalf of Congress’s ally DMK. Reliable sources told Express that Singh will be fielded from Rajasthan since a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from that State died recently. Since Congress has enough number of MLAs in Rajasthan, it may not seek the help of DMK to get Singh elected to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

This has left second rung leaders of DMK attempting to bag the two Rajya Sabha seats that is now available apart from the one promised to MDMK general secretary Vaiko. The sources added that the party will offer ticket to one P Shanmugam, general secretary of Labour Progressive Front (LPF), a trade union affiliated to DMK. Party insiders said the second seat may be given to one of the prominent party members - P Wilson, an advocate or advocate wing secretary R Ilango, or IT wing deputy secretary MM Abdulla or deputy general secretary VP Duraisamy.

Another section of functionaries said one seat would be given to member of a minority community and that there will be clarity in a few days. The term of six Rajya Sabha members from the State is to end on July 24. Biennial election is scheduled for July 18 and nomination begins on July 1