Home States Tamil Nadu

Manmohan Singh not to be fielded from Tamil Nadu?

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is not likely to be fielded for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on behalf of Congress’s ally DMK. 

Published: 27th June 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is not likely to be fielded for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on behalf of Congress’s ally DMK. Reliable sources told Express that Singh will be fielded from Rajasthan since a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from that State died recently. Since Congress has enough number of MLAs in Rajasthan, it may not seek the help of DMK to get Singh elected to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

This has left second rung leaders of DMK attempting to bag the two Rajya Sabha seats that is now available apart from the one promised to MDMK general secretary Vaiko. The sources added that the party will offer ticket to one P Shanmugam, general secretary of Labour Progressive Front (LPF), a trade union affiliated to DMK. Party insiders said the second seat may be given to one of the prominent party members -  P Wilson, an advocate or advocate wing secretary R Ilango, or IT wing deputy secretary MM Abdulla or deputy general secretary VP Duraisamy.

Another section of functionaries said one seat would be given to member of a minority community and that there will be clarity in a few days. The term of six Rajya Sabha members from the State is to end on July 24. Biennial election is scheduled for July 18 and nomination begins on July 1

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh Rajya Sabha DMK
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Pushpavanam
    How did the Congress ever think it will consider Manmohan Singh for MP from Tamil Nadu? It is a politics of convenience for the DMK. The two of them have been strange bedfellows. In any case MMS will add to the numbers without making any meaningful contribution.
    1 hour ago reply
Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp