Tamil Nadu's SETC soon to ply more buses to Kerala

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring back the commuters who migrated to omni buses, the transport department is to increase the fleet strength of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), adding 150 to 200 new luxury buses.

While some new buses would replace the damaged SETC buses operated in highly congested routes, the rest of the buses are planned to be operated to Kerala as per the inter-state agreement signed in March last year.

According to official sources, about 400 to 450 new buses earmarked for SETC, MTC and five divisions of TNSTC, are likely to be flagged off by the Chief Minister in the next few days.

About 140 SETC and 100 MTC buses were registered at Aynavaram RTO office in the last few days. The SETC buses include ultra deluxe, non AC sleeper and AC sleeper buses.

“Registration of SETC and MTC buses may be completed in another few days. The mofussil buses of TNSTC are being registered at the RTOs in the respective divisional and regional headquarters. The allocation of buses would be disclosed during inauguration,” said a senior transport official.

Presently, the SETC operates buses in 675 routes that run above 300 km. With a fleet strength over 1100, it carries about one lakh passengers a day. The new bus services to Kerala, are designed to provide connectivity to popular tourist destinations such as Munnar, which so far, has no direct government bus service from Chennai.

The new routes include.

Chennai-Munnar

Chennai-Ernakulam

Vellore-Thiruvananthapuram

Kodaikanal-Thiruvananthapuram

Ernakulam-Puducherry

Arthunkal-Velankanni

Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai

Thiruvananthapuram-Ooty

Nilambur-Ooty

Kottayam-Madurai

Thrissur-Ooty

Kottayam-Ooty

Ernakulam-Theni

Ernakulam-Cumbum