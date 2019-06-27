Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's SETC soon to ply more buses to Kerala

Presently, the SETC operates buses in 675 routes that run above 300 km. With a fleet strength over 1100, it carries about one lakh passengers a day.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring back the commuters who migrated to omni buses, the transport department is to increase the fleet strength of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), adding 150 to 200 new luxury buses. 

While some new buses would replace the damaged SETC buses operated in highly congested routes, the rest of the buses are planned to be operated to Kerala as per the inter-state agreement signed in March last year. 

According to official sources, about 400 to 450 new buses earmarked for SETC, MTC and five divisions of TNSTC, are likely to be flagged off by the Chief Minister in the next few days. 
About 140 SETC and 100 MTC buses were registered at Aynavaram RTO office in the last few days. The SETC buses include ultra deluxe, non AC sleeper and AC sleeper buses. 

“Registration of SETC and MTC buses may be completed in another few days. The mofussil buses of TNSTC are being registered at the RTOs in the respective divisional and regional headquarters. The allocation of buses would be disclosed during inauguration,” said a senior transport official. 

Presently, the SETC operates buses in 675 routes that run above 300 km. With a fleet strength over 1100, it carries about one lakh passengers a day. The new bus services to Kerala, are designed to provide connectivity to popular tourist destinations such as Munnar, which so far, has no direct government bus service from Chennai. 

The new routes include.
Chennai-Munnar
Chennai-Ernakulam
Vellore-Thiruvananthapuram
Kodaikanal-Thiruvananthapuram
Ernakulam-Puducherry
Arthunkal-Velankanni
Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai
Thiruvananthapuram-Ooty
Nilambur-Ooty
Kottayam-Madurai
Thrissur-Ooty
Kottayam-Ooty
Ernakulam-Theni
Ernakulam-Cumbum

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
setc Kerala Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp