Thanjavur: Headmistress booked for kicking girl on face

THANJAVUR: Tiruvaiyaru police registered a case against the headmistress of a panchayat school in Thanjavur district for allegedly meting out corporal punishment.



Around 65 students study in the panchayat union primary school (East) in Melathirupoonthurthi in the district. The school has four teachers and a headmistress.

On Tuesday, a group of parents along with their children went to the Tiruvaiyaru panchayat union office and complained to Saminathan, the Block development officer that Sundari, the headmistress, has been assaulting the children with whatever objects she could lay her hands on and was also abusing the children verbally.

On Monday, she kicked a girl student, the parents alleged.

S Liyakath Ali, maternal grandfather of a 10-year-old girl studying fifth standard in the school lodged a complaint with Naducauvery police alleging the headmistress had on Monday kicked her in her face with slippers, after which she fainted.

Police registered a case against Sundari under section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) of Indian Penal Code and section 75 (cruelty to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) act. Investigations are on.



Manjula, District Education officer, Thanjavur told Express that an inquiry was conducted on Wednesday on the complaints against the headmistress and a report would be submitted to the Chief Educational officer.