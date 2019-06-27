Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur: Headmistress booked for kicking girl on face

Tiruvaiyaru police registered a case against the headmistress of a panchayat school in Thanjavur district for allegedly meting out corporal punishment. 

Published: 27th June 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

assault

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tiruvaiyaru police registered a case against the headmistress of a panchayat school in Thanjavur district for allegedly meting out corporal punishment. 

Around 65 students study in the panchayat union primary school (East) in Melathirupoonthurthi in the district. The school has four teachers and a headmistress.

On Tuesday, a group of parents along with their children went to the Tiruvaiyaru panchayat union office and complained to Saminathan, the Block development officer that Sundari, the headmistress, has been assaulting the children with whatever objects she could lay her hands on and was also abusing the children verbally. 

On Monday, she kicked a girl student, the parents alleged.
S Liyakath Ali, maternal grandfather of a 10-year-old girl studying fifth standard in the school lodged a complaint with Naducauvery police alleging the headmistress had on Monday kicked her in her face with slippers, after which she fainted. 

Police registered a case against Sundari under section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) of Indian Penal Code and section 75 (cruelty to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) act. Investigations are on. 

Manjula, District Education officer, Thanjavur told Express that an inquiry was conducted on Wednesday on the complaints against the headmistress and a report would be submitted to the Chief Educational officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanjavur school Assault
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp