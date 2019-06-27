Home States Tamil Nadu

Three hurt as school balcony caves in at Madurai

Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Service Saravanakumar and District Fire Officer Kalyanakumar checked the CCTV footage and instructed the authorities to demolish the remaining portion. 

Published: 27th June 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the balcony, whose portion caved in, leaving three injured | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three students sustained injuries when a portion of a 30-foot-high balcony came crashing down on them at a government-aided higher secondary school on South Chithirai Street near Meenakshi Amman Temple on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as V Veerakumar (17), a class XII student from Silaiman, and two Class XI students — B Kumaravelpandiyan (16) of Nallur in Perungudi and S Sakthivel (16) of Samanatham. According to the police, the incident happened around 8.15 am when one of the three students — Sakthivel — was allegedly on the balcony on the first floor of the school while the other two entering the premises from below. However, the school officials maintained that all the three were walking below the balcony when it caved in. 

While the school has a stability certificate for the building, police claimed that the structure was unstable and weak. Immediately after the mishap, the students and the teachers rushed the injured to the Government Rajaji Hospital in the ambulance from the Meenakshi Amman Temple and an auto. Veerakumar sustained head injuries, Sakthivel was hurt on the leg while Kumaravelpandiyan suffered bruises. Sakthivel would have to undergo a surgery in the leg. Soon after the mishap, school authorities declared a holiday. 

Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Service Saravanakumar and District Fire Officer Kalyanakumar checked the CCTV footage and instructed the authorities to demolish the remaining portion. 
Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan told TNIE: “The decision on demolishing the balcony completely or reconstructing it is yet to be taken.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp