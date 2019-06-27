Three hurt as school balcony caves in at Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three students sustained injuries when a portion of a 30-foot-high balcony came crashing down on them at a government-aided higher secondary school on South Chithirai Street near Meenakshi Amman Temple on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as V Veerakumar (17), a class XII student from Silaiman, and two Class XI students — B Kumaravelpandiyan (16) of Nallur in Perungudi and S Sakthivel (16) of Samanatham. According to the police, the incident happened around 8.15 am when one of the three students — Sakthivel — was allegedly on the balcony on the first floor of the school while the other two entering the premises from below. However, the school officials maintained that all the three were walking below the balcony when it caved in.

While the school has a stability certificate for the building, police claimed that the structure was unstable and weak. Immediately after the mishap, the students and the teachers rushed the injured to the Government Rajaji Hospital in the ambulance from the Meenakshi Amman Temple and an auto. Veerakumar sustained head injuries, Sakthivel was hurt on the leg while Kumaravelpandiyan suffered bruises. Sakthivel would have to undergo a surgery in the leg. Soon after the mishap, school authorities declared a holiday.

Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Service Saravanakumar and District Fire Officer Kalyanakumar checked the CCTV footage and instructed the authorities to demolish the remaining portion.

Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan told TNIE: “The decision on demolishing the balcony completely or reconstructing it is yet to be taken.”