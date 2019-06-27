‘TTV behaving like boss of a terror outfit’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Thamizh Selvan revolted against general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, trading of charges continued on Wednesday with Thamizh Selvan charging that Dhinakaran lacked leadership qualities while P Vetrivel, Dhinakaran’s confidante said Thamizh Selvan was in contact with many parties.



Meanwhile, wall posters appeared in Tiruchy, Karur and Chennai against re-admitting Selvan into AIADMK, stating that he had worked against the party and bringing him again into the party fold would not augur well.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Thamizh Selvan said, “Dhinakaran is behaving like the boss of a terrorist outfit.” Ridiculing Dhinakaran’s oft-repeat claim that he had sleeper cells within the AIADMK, Thamizh Selvan wondered why he could not topple the State government if he really had such sleeper cells. He also said only terrorist outfits have sleeper cells.

Thamizh Selvan also denied the rumours that he was being remote-controlled by State Ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani. Responding to a question, he said, “I have no plans to join any other party. As of now, I keep quiet.”

He also questioned Dhinakaran’s statement that he was not responsible for the disqualification of 18 MLAs and that he did not ask them to meet the governor. “Were not the disqualified MLAs under Dhinakaran’s control? I know what the disqualified MLAs and their families have been undergoing. Already half of the AMMK has come out and the rest also will come out very soon.”

He said, right from day one, there were differences of opinions with Dhinakaran - the occasions include when MLAs met the governor and when going for an appeal against disqualification, etc.

Meanwhile, P Vetrivel, another confidante of Dhinakaran, said Selvan always expressed contradictory views on party issues. Dhinakaran had already conveyed to Selvan that he would be removed from party posts if he continued to act against the party. Vetrivel also claimed that Selvan was in touch with many parties.