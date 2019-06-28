Home States Tamil Nadu

2.07 lakh Tamil Nadu labourers migrated to West Asia, North Africa

Over 2 lakh people from Tamil Nadu migrated for employment to 18 countries in West Asia and Africa between 2014 and 2018.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 2 lakh people from Tamil Nadu migrated for employment to 18 countries in West Asia and Africa between 2014 and 2018. According to data obtained by Express from the External Affairs Ministry through RTI, Thanjavur tops the list with 17,980 workers migrating, followed by Cuddalore with 16,141. Most of them went for unskilled jobs.   

The data, which pertains to workers who have studied up to Class-X, shows that 63 per cent of those who migrated are from nine districts — Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Madurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga and Tiruchirapallai. Four of these districts are in the delta region, and have witnessed distress in the recent times.      

Issues range from water crisis to shrinkage of agricultural land owning, protests against land acquisitions and natural calamities.

“Without sufficient Cauvery water, farm productivity has come down in the delta region over the last two decades,” says PR Pandian, president of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Associations’ Coordination Committee.

“When cultivation of Samba or Kuruvai crops fails, an average marginal or small farmer incurs a loss of around Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh. To pay the debts and save their lands, the farmers’ family members, including women, migrate to other countries for menial jobs,” says Pandian. He added that the intra-state migration has been increasing from Central districts mainly due to dwindling agricultural jobs.

Exodus of sorts in 2015

While 22,126 workers migrated in 2014, the numbers were 73,064 in 2015, 42,542 in 2016, 38,337 in 2017 and 31,588 in 2018

While over 2 lakh people migrated between 2014 and 2018, the highest number was recorded in 2015. The number of people who migrated in these years are: 22,126 in 2014, 73,064 in 2015, 42,542 in 2016, 38,337 in 2017 and 31,588 in 2018.

Mistreatment and exploitation of labourers in West Asian countries is a problem India has been trying to deal with unsuccessfully. A large chunk of complaints come from southern States. Many manage to return home only during the Amnesty window offered in certain Gulf nations. 
In Tamil Nadu, collectorates in Madurai, Ramanthapuram and Pudukottai receive complaints from relatives of unskilled workers abroad, about mistreatment by employers. 

People who have studied up to Class-X are issued an Emigration Check Required (ECR) passport. This category of passport holders require ‘Emigration Clearance’ from the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs to work in these 18 countries -- Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.     

This is mainly because these countries neither have stringent laws which regulate the entry of foreign nationals nor provide platforms for grievance redressal. “Only from January 1, did registration with the Home Ministry become mandatory for non-ECR passport holders migrating to these 18 countries. Prior to that there was no official record,” an overseas job consultant said. 

“Since education levels have increased in rural pockets, majority of those travelling abroad for work may have been on non-ECR category, which is why the official data is not showing an upward trend,” say industrial sources, explaining why numbers did not deviate much in the five-year period barring in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu labourers Tamil Nadu labourers migration
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp