Anti-liquor activist Nandhini sent to jail till July 9 ahead of her wedding

Nandhini's wedding was scheduled to happen on July 5 but now she has been sent to jail till July 9 in a contempt of court case.

Nandhini Anandan, an anti-liquor-activist from Tamil Nadu, has been sent to jail till July 9 for arguing that selling 'drugs' through Tasmac is a crime.

Nandhini for the past few years has been leading an anti-liquor movement across Tamil Nadu campaigning along with her father at public places to raise awareness regarding ill-effects of alcohol. She has been arrested several times for her protests.

Nandhini was asked to appear before the Tirupattur court in connection with a case against her for protesting against a Tasmac outlet in 2014. During her appearance, Nandhini allegedly asked the judge is liquor a food item and argued that according to IPC 328, isn't selling drugs through Tasmac a crime.

According to a Puthiyathalaimurai report,  contempt of court case was slapped on Nandhini and her father for the argument and they have been lodged in the Madurai Central Prison.

Nandhini's wedding was scheduled to happen on July 5 but now she has been sent to jail till July 9 for contempt of court.

