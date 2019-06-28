Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protests instigated by foreign interests: Vedanta

Arguing the case against the closure of Sterlite Copper by the Tamil Nadu government, Vedanta's counsel said there are direct financial and economic interests of foreigners in the agitation.

Published: 28th June 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite plant

Vedanta's Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The agitation against Sterlite Copper - the copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd in Thoothukudi - was instigated by foreign interests, the company told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Arguing the case against the closure of Sterlite Copper by the Tamil Nadu government, Vedanta's counsel said there are direct financial and economic interests of foreigners in the agitation.

He said a sizeable part of the country's copper demand was met by Sterlite Copper and post closure the demand is being met by foreign suppliers.

According to Vedanta's counsel, the closure order of the Tamil Nadu government is not because the copper smelter unit was polluting but due to extraneous reasons.

He said the factory did not exceed the emission levels and the state government has not raised any issues relating to pollution.

According to him, the plant was closed following protests by people resulting in police firing in which 13 persons died in May, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vedanta Sterlite Thootukudi Anti sterlite protests
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp