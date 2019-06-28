Crackdown on caste bias: UGC to colleges

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission has asked colleges and universities to create a separate page on their website for lodging of complaints related to caste discrimination.

Apart from this, a complaints register must be placed, in Registrar’s office in the case of universities and principal’s office in the case of colleges, for affected students to register their petitions.

UGC also asked institutions to take prompt action on erring officials in case of such complaints. In a letter written to Vice Chancellors of universities across the country, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has advised institutions to be more sensitive in dealing with cases of caste discrimination.

“The move will encourage victims to come forward and lodge complaints,” says Bharathair University SC/ST Teachers’ and Staff Welfare Association president M Ilanchelian. “However, officials should ensure the measures are implemented effectively.”