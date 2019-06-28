Home States Tamil Nadu

Crackdown on caste bias: UGC to colleges

The University Grants Commission has asked colleges and universities to create a separate page on their website for lodging of complaints related to caste discrimination. 

Published: 28th June 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission has asked colleges and universities to create a separate page on their website for lodging of complaints related to caste discrimination. 

Apart from this, a complaints register must be placed, in Registrar’s office in the case of universities and principal’s office in the case of colleges, for affected students to register their petitions.  

UGC also asked institutions to take prompt action on erring officials in case of such complaints. In a letter written to Vice Chancellors of universities across the country, UGC Secretary Rajnish  Jain has advised institutions to be more sensitive in dealing with cases of caste discrimination. 

“The move will encourage victims to come forward and lodge complaints,” says Bharathair University SC/ST Teachers’ and Staff Welfare Association president M Ilanchelian. “However, officials should ensure the measures are implemented effectively.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGC caste discrimination
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp