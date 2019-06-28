Home States Tamil Nadu

Dayanidhi Maran moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Jharkhand lynching

Several senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have condemned the unfortunate incident.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Dayanidhi Maran

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Dayanidhi Maran

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand.

On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, 22, was attacked by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22.

Tabrez's family alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday, while speaking in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address, said the incident "pained" him and advocated for the "maximum punishment".

Over five people have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.

TAGS
Dayanidhi Maran Parliament 17th Lok Sabha Tabrez Ansari Jharkhand lynching
