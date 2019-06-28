Madurai: Cops in trouble for thrashing boy

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Policemen escorting a teenage vandalism suspect to a court were in for a lesson on the Juvenile Justice Act after the judge issued a memo to the department to bring to book the personnel who beat up the boy. The judicial rap prompted Sellur police to register an FIR, but no personnel’s name was recorded in the document.

Sources said that the boy had embarked on a vandalism spree — breaking a house window and a car’s glass — after a verbal tiff. The residents of the locality caught hold of the boy and allegedly gave him a taste of mob justice before handing him over to the police on Monday.

While police claim that the boy had sustained injuries even before they reached the spot, the suspect claimed before the judge that he got hurt during custodial torture. The judge ordered the minor boy be remanded.