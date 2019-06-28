‘Reject request for 104 new wells in Cauvery delta region’

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/CHENNAI: Farmers’ associations, including Movement Against Destruction, have urged the Union Environment Ministry to reject the application filed by ONGC for clearance to drill 104 new hydrocarbon wells in the Cauvery delta region.

The energy major has sought terms of reference for obtaining environment clearance for exploration and production of hydrocarbons in 104 locations across the delta, including Tiruvarur district (59 wells), Thanjavur (17), Nagapattinam (15), Cuddalore (7), Ariyalur (3) and Ramanathapuram (3).



No talks were held: Stalin

While slamming ONGC for seeking permission to dig 104 wells for exploring hydrocarbon in the Cauvery delta region, the DMK has urged the Centre not to take steps to implement such projects.



In a statement, party president MK Stalin, said the company’s proposal had caused flutter among farmers.

Petroleum Minister and the Chief Minister did not hold talks with farmers despite their demonstation against the hydrocarbon project, said Stalin.