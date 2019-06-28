Underwater idol of deity to resurface in Tamil Nadu after 40 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The idol of Lord Sri Aththi Varadar, which remains underwater in Ananthasaras, the pond within the Sri Vardaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram, is all set to resurface in a couple of days. Public can have darshan from the afternoon of July 1. Last time, the statue resurfaced was on July 2, 1979.

Lakhs of devotees from the State and from abroad are expected to throng Kancheepuram to have a glimpse of the deity since another opportunity for darshan will be only after 40 years.



Sources said the idol will be taken out of the pond on the night of June 29 in the presence of temple authorities with the help of a multinational engineering company. Photography or videography of the occasion is not allowed as religious rituals have to be performed even when the idol made of fig wood (Aththi tree) is taken out. Water in the pond, which never dries up, has been baled out for exhuming the idol.

Kancheepuram Collector P Ponnaiah along with HR and CE officials have made arrangements for the 48-day event between July 1 and August 17. Public can have darshan between 6 am and 2 pm, and 3 pm and 8 pm. Devotees will be allowed through East Raja Gopuram of the temple and after darshan, they can come out through West Raja Gopuram.

Apart from free darshan, special darshan is allowed for Rs 50 and Rs 500. Temporary bus terminal are being set up at Orikkai, Olimuhammedpet and Pachaiyappa’s college while parking slots for private vehicles are being set up at Pachaiyappa’s College (Nasarathpet), Thiruveethi Pallam, Lala Thottam (Nagaram) and Olimuhammedpet.

During the event, only those who get prior permission will be allowed to arrange for Annadanam. District authorities will test the sample of the food to be served. Food from around 300 hotels at Kancheepuram will also be tested. Schools in Kancheepuram will function only half-a-day till the event ends.