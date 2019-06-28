Home States Tamil Nadu

Underwater idol of deity to resurface in Tamil Nadu after 40 years

Sources said the idol will be taken out of the pond on the night of June 29 in the presence of temple authorities.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Vardaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram

Sri Vardaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The idol of Lord Sri Aththi Varadar, which remains underwater in Ananthasaras, the pond within the Sri Vardaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram, is all set to resurface in a couple of days. Public can have darshan from the afternoon of July 1. Last time, the statue resurfaced was on July 2, 1979. 

Lakhs of devotees from the State and from abroad are expected to throng Kancheepuram to have a glimpse of the deity since another opportunity for darshan will be only after 40 years.

Sources said the idol will be taken out of the pond on the night of June 29 in the presence of temple authorities with the help of a multinational engineering company. Photography or videography of the occasion is not allowed as religious rituals have to be performed even when the idol made of fig wood (Aththi tree) is taken out. Water in the pond, which never dries up, has been baled out for exhuming the idol.  

Kancheepuram Collector P Ponnaiah along with HR and CE officials have made arrangements for the 48-day event between July 1 and August 17.  Public can have darshan between 6 am and 2 pm, and 3 pm and 8 pm. Devotees will be allowed through East Raja Gopuram of the temple and after darshan, they can come out through West Raja Gopuram. 

Apart from free darshan, special darshan is allowed for Rs 50 and Rs 500.  Temporary bus terminal are being set up at Orikkai, Olimuhammedpet and Pachaiyappa’s college while parking slots for private vehicles are being set up at Pachaiyappa’s College (Nasarathpet), Thiruveethi Pallam, Lala Thottam (Nagaram) and Olimuhammedpet. 

During the event, only those who get prior permission will be allowed to arrange for Annadanam. District authorities will test the sample of the food to be served. Food from around 300 hotels at Kancheepuram will also be tested. Schools in Kancheepuram will function only half-a-day till the event ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Sri Aththi Varadar Ananthasaras Tamil Nadu Sri Vardaraja Perumal temple
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp