46% govt arts colleges do not have principals

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty Two government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu are functioning without a regular principal. Even the post of Director of Collegiate Education is lying vacant. There are 113 government arts and science colleges in the State, including education colleges, of which 46 per cent are functioning without a regular principal.

Though principals in-charge have been appointed, employees say the absence of a regular principal is affecting their institution. Of these 52 colleges, 28 are Grade-I and 24 Grade-II colleges, say sources in Higher Education Department.

“In-charge principals are only concerned with the management of day-to-day affairs. They do not focus on developmental activities or think about improving quality of these institutions,” say college staff members.

“In-charge principals will avoid resolving serious matters as they are holding the position for a temporary period,” said a teaching staff of a government college, on condition of anonymity.

Higher education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma says steps are being taken to fill the posts. “Candidate for the Director’s post has been shortlisted. Vacant posts of principals will also be filled soon,” he said.