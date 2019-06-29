‘Act against transport official within 6 months’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning authorities for keeping disciplinary proceedings against a transport official pending for nearly a decade, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC directed the Commissioner for Disciplinary Proceedings to complete the proceedings within six months.

Justice R Mahadevan passed the order on a petition filed by one P Karuthathurai, seeking to quash the proceedings against him and to grant him promotion.

The judge noted that the authorities had initiated disciplinary proceedings against him in 2010 for accumulating assets worth Rs 14.1 lakh without getting permission from department. Though the petitioner claimed he had purchased the assets only after getting permission, he could not produce any documents to indicate the source of income, the judge pointed out.