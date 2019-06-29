Home States Tamil Nadu

Agitations now a full-time profession, observes HC

Justice Venkatesh in his oral observations also said most of the people who participate in such protests do so only because parties organise it.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Agitations are becoming a fulltime profession in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court observed on Friday, wondering how the State’s economy will prosper if every development project is opposed.

The oral observation was made by Justice Anand Venkatesh while hearing a plea filed by AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, seeking direction to police to allow him to protest in Cuddalore against extraction of hydrocarbons. The plea has been posted to July 1.

“Protests and demonstrations are becoming a full-time profession now a days in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding opposition to any and every development project that comes to the State would have the direct effect of losing employment to other states. He also wondered what was the need for organising protests when the state government had already said “no” to such projects. People should not protest against the project but against the location chosen for it, the Judge said while refusing to accept the contention of the petitioner that Tamil Nadu would turn into a desert if the hydrocarbon project was allowed.

Justice Venkatesh in his oral observations also said most of the people who participate in such protests do so only because parties organise it.

The participants fail to go into the pros and cons of such projects. The younger generation in the State should be encouraged to seek appropriate profession or job and not to join such protests and movements, the judge observed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Chitra sabesan

    Rightly and timely warning
    4 hours ago reply
Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp