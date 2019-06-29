Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK lifts media gag order on its spokespersons

The ruling party had on June 12 gagged its spokespersons from airing their views on any issue, either in the media or in social media platforms till further notice.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday lifted a June 12 media gag order on its spokespersons and said they would resume work from July 1.

Days after demands for a "single leader" to lead the outfit peaked, the AIADMK convened a high-level meet here, which decided that it would continue to be led by both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

While maintaining status quo on the leadership question, it had warned of disciplinary action against functionaries who expressed their views on intra-party affairs in public.

Revoking the diktat, the party released an updated list of 16 spokespersons, which includes senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira.

