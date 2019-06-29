Home States Tamil Nadu

Be attentive to Assembly proceedings, EPS tells MLAs

Asks them to bring to the notice of govt the issues to be resolved in their segments

Published: 29th June 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam interacting with joint coordinator and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at the MLAs’ meet at the party headquarters in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday advised AIADMK MLAs to be attentive and serious to the proceedings of the Assembly and while speaking on the demands for grants for various departments. Besides, they also asked the legislators to be present in the House during the business hours to the maximum extent possible.

Chairing the legislature party meeting, both leaders said MLAs who take part in the discussion on the demands for grants for government departments should prepare thoroughly. All MLAs should bring to the notice of government the issues to be resolved in their segments.

MLAs A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and VT Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam),  who have been supporting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran did not attend the meeting.Law Minister CVe Shanmugam and deputy coordinators R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy could not attend the meeting. While Shanmugam and Munusamy were absent due to personal reasons, Vaithilingam was attending the parliament session.   

Meanwhile, after the MLAs meeting, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the government is ready with answers for all the issues to be raised by opposition in the current session. Asked about AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamil Selvan joining DMK, he said  “Whoever joins the AIADMK will be hero for ever. Thanga Tamil Selvan will be now a one-day hero. That is all.”

On the DMK’s decision to withdraw the notice of no-confidence resolution against Speaker P Dhanapal, he said “The DMK president has realised that the AIADMK government has a majority in the Assembly.  I thank him for that realisation.”

After the MLAs meeting, several functionaries of AMMK from Dharmapuri and North Chennai districts, joined AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam AIADMK MLAs
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp