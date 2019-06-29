Be attentive to Assembly proceedings, EPS tells MLAs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday advised AIADMK MLAs to be attentive and serious to the proceedings of the Assembly and while speaking on the demands for grants for various departments. Besides, they also asked the legislators to be present in the House during the business hours to the maximum extent possible.

Chairing the legislature party meeting, both leaders said MLAs who take part in the discussion on the demands for grants for government departments should prepare thoroughly. All MLAs should bring to the notice of government the issues to be resolved in their segments.

MLAs A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and VT Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam), who have been supporting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran did not attend the meeting.Law Minister CVe Shanmugam and deputy coordinators R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy could not attend the meeting. While Shanmugam and Munusamy were absent due to personal reasons, Vaithilingam was attending the parliament session.

Meanwhile, after the MLAs meeting, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the government is ready with answers for all the issues to be raised by opposition in the current session. Asked about AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamil Selvan joining DMK, he said “Whoever joins the AIADMK will be hero for ever. Thanga Tamil Selvan will be now a one-day hero. That is all.”

On the DMK’s decision to withdraw the notice of no-confidence resolution against Speaker P Dhanapal, he said “The DMK president has realised that the AIADMK government has a majority in the Assembly. I thank him for that realisation.”

After the MLAs meeting, several functionaries of AMMK from Dharmapuri and North Chennai districts, joined AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.