DMK retracts no-confidence motion notice

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As expected, DMK on Friday withdrew the notice given for moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal.The notice has been slated for July 1. Leader of Opposition and DMK president MK Stalin said his party had informed the Speaker about its decision and also gave a letter to him in this regard.

“Under the circumstances prevailing then, the notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Speaker was given. Now, we think the move is not necessary. So, we have given a letter to the Speaker that the DMK is not pressing for taking up that notice for discussion,” Stalin told reporters.

The party gave the notice on April 30 when the Speaker was contemplating issue of showcause notice to three MLAs - A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and VT Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) - who have been supporting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Stalin said the notice was given against the Speaker to prevent him from taking steps to disqualify them. He said there was a Supreme Court judgment that the Speaker cannot disqualify a member as long as a no-confidence resolution was pending against him. In the by-elections, AIADMK won nine seats taking the party’s strength to 123. Now, the DMK has decided to withdraw the notice given to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, sources said the DMK has given notice for raising many vital issues as special mentions - drinking water crisis, demand for declaring Tamil Nadu drought-hit, three- language formula recommended in New Education Policy, ‘One Nation; One Ration Card scheme’ proposed by Central government, issues relating to educational loans for students, waiver of farmers’ loans and hydrocarbon projects in the delta district, So, all these issues will be raised in the current session, the sources said. The DMK leadership has asked its legislators to attend the Assembly session on all days so that they can raise the crucial issues.