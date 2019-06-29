No ground for closure: Vedanta

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no ground for ordering closure of the copper smelter unit of the Vedanta Group in Thoothukudi, its senior counsel Aryama Sundaram told a division bench of the Madras High Court, on Friday. Continuing his attack on the May 28, 2018-GO of the State government ordering the closure of its unit in the Pearl City, Sundaram said that closure of an industry cannot be ordered when there is no evidence of pollution.

“Even if there was pollution, closure is not the only remedial measure,” Sundaram told Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan on Thursday.

Except the police firing, in which 13 people were shot dead, there is nothing at all to prompt closure, he added further.The matter stands adjourned till July 4.