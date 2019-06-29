Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition to sit in front of treasury benches

The 13 Assembly constituencies won by DMK in the recent seems to have changed the look of the Assembly hall.

Published: 29th June 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 04:42 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 13 Assembly constituencies won by DMK in the recent seems to have changed the look of the Assembly hall. Perhaps for the first time, entire opposition will be sitting in front of the treasury benches. Hitherto, at least a section of ruling party MLAs too will be sitting along with opposition MLAs.

From the current session onwards, 119 MLAs of the ruling party will be sitting on the right side of the Speaker while 108 MLAs belonging to DMK, Congress and IUML will be seated on the left side of the Chair. Besides, the three allies of AIADMK, - U Thaniyarasu, S Karunas and Thameemun Ansari - considered as opposition MLAs- will be seated in front row on the opposition side.

Earlier in the day, the House paid homage to two of its members - R Kanagaraj (AIADMK -Sulur) and K Radhamani (DMK-Vikravandi) who passed away recently. Speaker P Dhanapal moved condolence resolutions and members observed silence for a couple of minutes to condole the demise.

