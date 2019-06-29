Plea to stall strike by LPG transporters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the High Court for a direction to the State Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department and the DGP, to invoke powers under the Essential Commodities Act, to take immediate steps for ensuring uninterrupted and continuous supply of LPG products in the State.

The interim prayers of the PIL petitioners Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Chennai, were for a direction to the DGP to provide adequate police protection at the loading/unloading locations and to restrain the president and secretary of the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners’ Associations in Namakkal, from going ahead with the strike from July 1.