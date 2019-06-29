Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain Water Harvesting should be taken up on war footing in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

All water bodies, including lakes and ponds need to be desilted ahead of the monsoon season, Rajinikanth said to a query on the TN water crisis.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth Saturday said Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) should be taken up on a war-footing to address the acute water crisis in the state.

The 69-year-old actor was speaking to reporters here on his arrival from Mumbai, where he was shooting for his film 'Durbar.'

"As of now, immediate measures that need to be taken is saving rain water. It should be on a war-footing mode. Then all water bodies, including lakes and ponds need to be desilted ahead of the monsoon season", he said to a query on the water crisis prevailing in Tamil Nadu.

The city is facing a severe crisis with all four major reservoirs supplying water going bone dry, forcing residents to look for alternatives to tide over the crisis.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio had recently expressed concern over the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

The 44-year-old actor, one of the most vocal environmentalists in Hollywood, had shared a post by news outlet BBC on Instagram with the title, "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation".

Rajinikanth replied in the affirmative when asked whether he was upset at not being able to cast his vote in the recently held South Indian Artists Association election.

"Yes (I am upset). Because I did not receive the postal votes on time", Rajinikanth said.

The bi-annual South Indian Artists Association was held on June 23 as per the orders of the Madras High Court.

Nearly 1,604 actors and actresses, including top actors Kamal Hassan and Vijay cast their votes.

However, Rajinikanth missed out as he was in Mumbai for shooting for his upcoming flick 'Durbar'.

He had expressed his regret at not being able to vote in a tweet, saying that he had received the postal votes for the election only at 6.45 pm on June 22 despite his efforts to get it earlier.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Chennai water crisis Rain Water Harvesting
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp