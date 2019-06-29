Rs 12,500 for failure to provide milk card

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For non-issuance of monthly milk card, a consumer forum directed Aavin to provide a compensation of Rs 12,500 to the senior citizen. A resident of Sembium in Perambur, G Devarajan, in his complaint, submitted that the person designated was unavailable on the day the cards were to be issued for the locality. Though the booth officials had informed that the card was to be collected by 2 pm, they left early.

He took it to the notice of the Aavin officials and with no proper reply, he submitted a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), seeking compensation of Rs 1 lakh. Despite notices, Aavin officials refused to show up and forum set them as ex-parte. The forum presided by K Lakshmikantham and member PV Jeyanthi, observed there was negligence.