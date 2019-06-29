Take action against traffic violators: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there is failure on the part of the police officers, not below the rank of SI, including traffic police, in the entire State, to take appropriate action against the violators of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act or implement the directions of this Court, then it would be constrained to take action against the SIs and others, who are responsible.

If supervision is inadequate, then this Court would be constrained to issue appropriate orders against the heads of the department, the Madras High Court has observed. Home secretary, the DGP, and the commissioners and superintendents of police, are responsible, for effective implementation of the rules pertaining to wearing of helmets and the orders of this Court, from time to time, the court said.