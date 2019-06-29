Tamil Nadu initiates measures to check infectious diseases as monsoon sets in

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The monsoon brings as many infections as the showers with it. Though late to arrive, the Southwest monsoon showers have begun to lash several parts in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts over the past few days. The officials of the health department and civic bodies are on their toes with precautionary measures.

To prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases during the rainy season, the health department officials have set in motion several precautionary measures ranging from ground level mosquito control activities to monitoring fever cases on a daily basis.

According to Dr KST Suresh, Deputy Director (Health Services), Vellore, “A contingent of 20 mazdoors have been pressed into service in each of the 20 blocks in Vellore district for carrying out ground level mosquito control activities. Of the 20 blocks, Arakkonam, Nemili and Kaveripakkam have been provided with extra manpower of 10 each.”

Workers employed under MGNREGS and ‘Thooimai Kaavalar’ are also going to be roped in for carrying out precautionary and preventive measures.

To supervise the activities, monitoring officers for all the blocks have been nominated.

Rapid response teams (RRTs) and hospital-on-wheels are also active on the ground to respond to emergency situations as and when required and find out fever cases before initiating sanitizing works in places or clusters where fever prevalence reported.

“Each block does have one RRT and a hospital-on-wheels having medical officers, block health supervisors and health inspectors. They will visit if fever cases are reported and initiate sanitizing works in the concerned places,” Suresh told Express.

In Vellore City Corporation, as many as 300 health workers, 5 each the 60 wards, have been employed for mosquito control activities.

Corporation Health Officer T Manivannan said, “Fogging, spraying larvicide, checking tanks and sumps in households are being taken up as part of precautionary measures. Sanitary Officers and Sanitary Inspectors are assigned to monitor the works.”

The surroundings of major hospitals in Vellore city where people with infections are brought for treatment from outside Vellore are being continuously sanitized to prevent infection.

As part of the fever surveillance, all the hospitals-government and private - are directed to send a report of the fever cases daily to the concerned top authorities of the Health Department.

In Tiruvannamalai district, as many as 360 health workers have swung into action in all the 18 blocks with the necessary equipment, medicines and chemicals to eradicate mosquito breeding, according to Dr V Govindan, Deputy Director of Health Services.

He said, “An additional strength of 20 workers to each of the blocks will soon be deployed for carrying out fogging and anti-larval work.”

Awareness activities are also being held to educate the people of removing unused vessels, containers and broken potteries in which rainwater may collect and provide the ground for breeding mosquito, Govindan said, adding sumps and overhead tanks are also chlorinated.

The authorities of civic bodies are also joining hands with the Health Department to keep the infectious diseases at bay during the monsoon season.