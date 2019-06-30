EPS, OPS revoke gag order on spokespersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday revoked the gag order issued on June 9 directing AIADMK spokespersons not to air any views until further orders. “AIADMK spokespersons will resume their routine work from July 1,” they said in a joint statement here. The gag order was issued following a row over single leadership for the party.

Meanwhile, both leaders, in another statement said A Sasirekha has been appointed a spokesperson of the party. She was with AMMK and joined AIADMK two days ago.Now, the AIADMK has 16 spokespersons: C Ponnaiyan, B Valarmathi, S Gokula Indira, Vaigai Chelvan, JCD Prabhakar, G Samarasam, Marudhu Azhaguraj, Kovai Selvaraj, AS Maheswari, RM Babu Murugavel, M Kovai Satyan, Nirmala Periyasamy, Liyakat Ali Khan, K Sivasankari, V Jawahar Ali and A Sasirekha.

Leadership comments

