Four Tamil Nadu fishermen seriously injured after Lankan navy attack

By PTI

PUDUKOTTAI: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were seriously injured after they were attacked by Sri Lankan naval personnel while fishing in the island nation's territorial waters, police said.

They were part of a group of 1,200 fishermen, who had put out to sea in 150 boats from here on Saturday.

Other fishermen rescued the four, brought them ashore last night and got them admitted to a government hospital.

Police said the boat crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and was fishing near the island nation when a Sri Lankan naval boat patrolling the area rammed their vessel.

The personnel on board attacked them with stones, bottles and sticks, they said.

One of the fishermen suffered a hip fracture, while the other three had extensive hand injuries, Kumaresan, Assistant Director of Fisheries, said.