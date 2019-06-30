Home States Tamil Nadu

Meet the new heads of TN’s executive

New chief secretary Shanmugam is known as a down-to-earth officer while DGP J K Tripathy has won several awards

Published: 30th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

chief secretary

Shanmugam (58), slated to take charge as the 46th Chief Secretary of the State, is known as a no-nonsense, affable IAS officer. He belongs to the 1985 batch. Born on July 7, 1960, in Thukkiyampalayam village in Salem district in an agriculturist’s family, he started his career as a sub-collector in Thanjavur district in 1987. Shanmugam is perhaps the first officer to have chosen agriculture for his graduation and post graduation, and made it to the top post of the State.

Besides, he is the only IAS officer who was appointed during the previous DMK regime, continuing to head the same department for a record nine consecutive years. He has worked under four Chief Ministers - M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. Change of guard in the State has not affected Shanmugam as he has been respected by all these chief ministers.  

A press-friendly officer, Shanmugam never hesitated to explain the nuances in managing the finances of the State government to journalists whenever they had any doubts in allocations or about how the State will manage the finances during difficult times. Besides, he was instrumental in reviving the age-old Kudimaramathu scheme to renovate water resources across the State, in 2017, by desilting them so that more quantum of rainwater could be stored. The scheme is getting higher allocations every year. 

Meanwhile, S Sridharan, Chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association, Tamil Nadu (CREDAI TN), welcomed the appointment of K Shanmugam as the next Chief Secretary. “We welcome Mr Shanmugham IAS, being appointed as the Chief Secretary. A constructive person, he will render a great support to the industry,” said Sridharan, in a statement here.

Worked with four CMs
He is the only IAS officer who was appointed during the previous DMK regime, continuing to head the same department for a record nine consecutive years. He has worked under four Chief Ministers - M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami

dgp (LAW&ORDER)

JK Tripathy is known for introducing innovative ideas. While working as commissioner of police, Trichy, he introduced a number of community policing initiatives including, Beat Officers’ System, Slum Adoption System and Complaint Box System, all aimed to bridge the gap between the police and the public.While serving as the commissioner of police, Chennai, he had solved the bank robbery case in 2012, in which two banks were looted at gun-point. Getting a tip-off that the suspects were from Bihar and resided at Velachery, he traced them and in a shootout, all the five suspects were killed.

He is the first Indian police officer to have received two international awards - International Community Policing Award by International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Washington, in 2001, and was conferred with ‘Innovations in Governance’ Gold Medal in 2002 at Scotland, by the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM). He has also received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2008 at New Delhi.

International awards
 He is the first Indian police officer to have received two international awards - International Community Policing Award by International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Washington, in 2001, and was conferred with ‘Innovations in Governance’ Gold Medal in 2002

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp