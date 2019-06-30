Meet the new heads of TN’s executive

By Express News Service

chief secretary

Shanmugam (58), slated to take charge as the 46th Chief Secretary of the State, is known as a no-nonsense, affable IAS officer. He belongs to the 1985 batch. Born on July 7, 1960, in Thukkiyampalayam village in Salem district in an agriculturist’s family, he started his career as a sub-collector in Thanjavur district in 1987. Shanmugam is perhaps the first officer to have chosen agriculture for his graduation and post graduation, and made it to the top post of the State.

Besides, he is the only IAS officer who was appointed during the previous DMK regime, continuing to head the same department for a record nine consecutive years. He has worked under four Chief Ministers - M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. Change of guard in the State has not affected Shanmugam as he has been respected by all these chief ministers.

A press-friendly officer, Shanmugam never hesitated to explain the nuances in managing the finances of the State government to journalists whenever they had any doubts in allocations or about how the State will manage the finances during difficult times. Besides, he was instrumental in reviving the age-old Kudimaramathu scheme to renovate water resources across the State, in 2017, by desilting them so that more quantum of rainwater could be stored. The scheme is getting higher allocations every year.

Meanwhile, S Sridharan, Chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association, Tamil Nadu (CREDAI TN), welcomed the appointment of K Shanmugam as the next Chief Secretary. “We welcome Mr Shanmugham IAS, being appointed as the Chief Secretary. A constructive person, he will render a great support to the industry,” said Sridharan, in a statement here.

dgp (LAW&ORDER)

JK Tripathy is known for introducing innovative ideas. While working as commissioner of police, Trichy, he introduced a number of community policing initiatives including, Beat Officers’ System, Slum Adoption System and Complaint Box System, all aimed to bridge the gap between the police and the public.While serving as the commissioner of police, Chennai, he had solved the bank robbery case in 2012, in which two banks were looted at gun-point. Getting a tip-off that the suspects were from Bihar and resided at Velachery, he traced them and in a shootout, all the five suspects were killed.

He is the first Indian police officer to have received two international awards - International Community Policing Award by International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Washington, in 2001, and was conferred with ‘Innovations in Governance’ Gold Medal in 2002 at Scotland, by the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM). He has also received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2008 at New Delhi.

