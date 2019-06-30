No new engg seats in core courses from next year 

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a path-breaking move, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided not to allow new seats for conventional courses from 2020-21. It will focus on multi-disciplinary courses on emerging technologies instead.

In fact, the body plans to cut existing seats in conventional disciplines and convert them into courses on emerging technologies, which include artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, data sciences, cyber security, 3D printing & design, augmented reality and virtual reality. Confirming this, AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe said courses proposed in these domains would get the body’s nod.

Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy had concerns. “Core areas like civil are essential for development. AI and robotics are not permanent job creators,” he said. AICTE can add courses on emerging tech, but reducing intake in conventional courses is unacceptable, he added.

TD Eswaramoorthy, secretary, All India Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions, said students would be enthused by the job potential of such courses.