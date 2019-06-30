Plea from institute turned down

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting the arguments of Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, the Madras High Court has refused to quash the orders of Anna University, reducing the students’ strength for two undergraduate courses and denying affiliation to four post-graduate courses in SMK Fomra Institute of Technology in Kelambakkam.

Justice G Jayachandran also rejected the consequential prayer for a direction to the university to grant continuation of provisional affiliation for the engineering courses conducted by the petitioner college, for the sanctioned intake of students approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AIVTE) for 2019-2020. The judge was dismissing a writ petition from the college on June 26.

The University had issued a communication on May 11, 2019, indicating that the deficiency mentioned in the inspection report regarding the library and laboratory, continue to exist for some courses and therefore, recommended for provisional affiliation with 25 per cent reduced intake of students for two UG courses viz; BE (Electronic and Communication Engineering) and BE (Mechanical Engineering) and no affiliation for four PG courses viz; ME (Computer Science Engineering), ME (Power System Engineering), ME (Thermal Engineering) and ME (VSL design). Hence, the present petition.