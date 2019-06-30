Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanga Tamilselvan joined DMK for power: Dhinakaran

They do it because  they lack able functionaries. 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after AMMK’s former propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan switched loyalties and joined DMK, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said that Tamilselvan and the others who left the party switched sides to reap the benefits of power. Dhinakaran who was in Madurai on Saturday met senior functionaries from Theni district to discuss the selection of the party’s next district secretary for Theni. Talking to the media after the met,  Dhinakaran said that the AMMK would neither be diluted nor lose its strength with the functionaries quitting the party. 

“The DMK and AIADMK, which had called the AMMK a ‘letter pad party,’ have been pulling functionaries from the AMMK. They do it because  they lack able functionaries. Thanga Tamil selvan was given an assignment (by the DMK and AIADMK) to damage me and the party. He has now completed the task,” Dhinakaran said. 

Responding to a question on DMK’s withdrawal of its non-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, the AMMK leader said, “I hear that the DMK got scared after a threat that came from the Centre. Any party that fears the Centre cannot bring about a change in the (State) government.” 

