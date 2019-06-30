‘Will support any alliance candidate, but hope Congress contests in Nanguneri’

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy MP and Congress’ former state president S Thirunavukkarasar asserted that the party will support any candidate recommended by the alliance partners for vacant assembly seats in the State.



Speaking to media persons, the Congress leader said, “We will support any candidate selected on behalf of the alliance. But we are hoping Congress contests in the Nanguneri seat as it was a seat already held by us before it was vacant.” Currently, there are two vacant Assembly seats in the State.

One, Vikravandi seat which fell vacant after the demise of DMK MLA Radhamani and another Nanguneri seat which fell vacant after Congress MLA H Vasanthkumar resigned following his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Expressing his views about AIADMK MP stand on the water crisis, Thirunavukkarasar said, “ What AIADMK MP Raveendranath said in the parliament was wrong. Last week, Deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Pannerselvam requested assistance from the Centre for solving the water crisis.

If he had requested for it how can a member of Parliament from the same party deny that there is no water crisis?”The Congress MP promised that water tankers will be purchased immediately using the MP relief fund for temporarily solving the water crisis in the district. The former state president was along with P Chidambaram in the city for thanking voters for the massive victory in Lok Sabha election this year.