48 hrs after attack, key suspect still at large

VILLUPURAM: A day after the Dalit colony in Anathur was attacked, police arrested five accused and a FIR was filed against 35 members, along with 50 other unnamed individuals from the village. Police said no one was seriously injured as an alleged mob vandalised the colony after a Dalit youth ran away with a caste Hindu woman, whom he married a month ago.

Meanwhile, the affected people staged a protest near the Collectorate on Thursday demanding justice. Sinthanai Selvan, General Secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi, organised and led the protest. He alleged: “When the incident happened, at least 20 Armed Reserve policemen were present on the spot and none of them even took a video of what happened. Neither did they protect the Dalits or their houses. We demand that action be taken against police authorities for failing in their duty. Moreover, the SC/ST PoA Act says the district Collector or at least the Revenue Divisional Officer must visit the spot at the earliest but it has been more than 24 hours and none have visited. We demand action against authorities for willful negligence and arrest of all accused and compensation for the damage must also be provided.”

‘Unaware of attack’

Express contacted Chandru aka Chandrasekhar, alleged to be a key person behind the violence, but he refused to answer any of the queries. Meanwhile, Chandru’s wife Deepa said: “My husband was not aware of the attack as he was at home on Wednesday morning. Regarding the attack, we are all aware that an inter-caste marriage can never leave behind happiness or peace in the village. This is how it ends.” She admitted that Chandru is in hiding fearing police arrest.

Investigating officer Magesh said: “We have arrested five accused in the case. We are also searching for others.” He said the location of the numbers of those still at large are constantly changing. However, SP S Jeyakumar said: “No matter how far they run, they will be nabbed at the earliest. We have filed severe sections in the FIR to prevent the accused from acquiring bail. The prime suspect will be arrested soon.”

‘Didn't know if she was alive’

Express also reached out to Karthikeyan, Anathur union secretary of a political party, another suspect in the case. “We are not against love but our men were enraged as the woman was missing for over four days. If the couple surrendered to cops or Collector or court, nothing would have gone wrong. Even if they come back and seek security from authorities, we will be happy, because we need to know if our daughter is alive or not. Otherwise, we don’t intend to separate them.”