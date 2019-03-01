Home States Tamil Nadu

Coast Guard opens second HQ in Thoothukudi

The headquarters being headed by Deputy Inspector General Arvind Sharma will also take care of anti-poaching operations, search and rescue missions and coastal security.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit with Coast Guard officers and personnel after inaugurating the second district headquarters in Thoothukudi | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Coast Guard’s vigil in Southern Tamil Nadu has been strengthened with the opening of its second district headquarters in Thoothukudi.

Opened by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the new headquarters, also known as ‘Ni 16 Coast Guard District Headquarters’ is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime security mechanism of eastern seaboard, in general and maritime waters of southern Tamil Nadu, in particular, said Y K Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Coast Guard.

“The district headquarters covers a total of 70 fishing hamlets and a total of 680 km-long very sensitive coastal area stretching from Point Calimere in Nagapattinam district to Poovar in Kanniyakumari district and will be key to providing assistance to fishermen at sea during distress,” said Singh.
“It will function under the administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (East),” he said.

Stating that the Indian Coast Guard with 139 ships and 62 aircraft is the fourth largest one in the world, he said there were plans to double the strength to about  200 surface vessels and 100 aircraft in its inventory by 2023 as per the government-approved plan.

